Weekly COVID-19 Update

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES:

In the previous two weeks:

– The Burden of Illness for Langlade County was 60.7 per 100,000 and is still considered moderately HIGH. There has been no significant change in the county’s disease rate from the previous 2-week period. (WI Burden of Illness was 141 per 100,000).

– The Positivity Rate for Langlade County was 0.9% and is still considered low. Only 688 tests were performed during that time period. (WI Positivity Rate was 2.4%).

VACCINATION UPDATES:

Mountain- Prevea Health is setting up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week on Tuesday, March 9th at the HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Prevea Mountain Health Center, 14353 Hwy 32/64, Mountain. To make an appointment, visit the MyPrevea website, use the MyPrevea smartphone app or call 1-833-344-4373. Those seeking appointments do not need to be Prevea patients.

Groups that are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

– Health care workers

– EMS, fire department and police departments

– Persons aged 65 and older

– Education and child care staff

– People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

– Some public-facing essential workers

– Non-frontline essential health care personnel

– Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a third vaccine (Johnson & Johnson Vaccine) to be distributed for use.

WI Department of Health Services (DHS) has established an alternate process for allocating vaccine for all staff in public and private K-12 schools and childcare, and is scheduling the vaccination timelines for vaccinators. Langlade County Health Department continues to work with DHS for the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine to Langlade County public and private school staff.

Wisconsin has set up a COIVD-19 Vaccine Registry that is being piloted by several counties. At this time, the state registry is NOT yet available in Langlade County.

WI DHS has set up a COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance Hotline. Wisconsinites can now call (844) 684-1064 (toll free) for personal assistance with their vaccine-related questions, and assist with registration. This call center will be useful for those without internet access, or who experience barriers that inhibit internet use.

Select Kroger stores will now be taking part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Thursday, March 4, 2021:

Approximately 16.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total (first and second doses) over 1.4 million doses have been given in Wisconsin.

58.3% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and over have received their first dose of vaccine.

Approximately 15.7 % of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total (first and second doses) 4664 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

44.3% of Langlade County residents aged 65 and over have received their first dose of vaccine.

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Thursday, March 4, 2021:

Langlade County Health Department has administered 1365 total doses. Of these doses:

988 have been first doses

681 (69%) of these first doses have been provided to individuals in the 65 years or older eligibility group. This percent may be slightly higher, as there have been individuals 65 years or older that were vaccinated as a prior eligible group (health care worker, fire or police).

In total, the Langlade County Health Department has provided approximately 29% of the total vaccinations received by its’ county residents. (Benchmark for local health departments is 14%.)

Vaccine allocation to Langlade County has been approximately 20% of what is requested.

**WE ARE ASKING THAT ANY INDIVIDUAL WHO HAS A CONFIRMED VACCINE APPOINTMENT AT THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT, BUT RECEIVES THE VACCINE FROM ANOTHER VACCINE PROVIDER PRIOR TO THEIR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT AT OUR CLINIC, PLEASE CONTACT US ASAP TO REMOVE YOURSELF FROM OUR CLINIC SCHEDULE**

For additional information please see the CDC website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website or the Langlade County Health Department website. You can also follow us on Facebook.