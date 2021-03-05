Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 3/9/21
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Unified School District of Antigo
Antigo Middle School IMC, 6:00 p.m.
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/H4EE6zF0KAU
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
2. COVID-19 Update
3. New Business
A. Budget Update
B. Retirement HRA District Contributions
C. Capital Projects Discussion
D. High School English Classroom Shelving Quotes
E. 2021-2022 Staff Laptop Bids
F. Fall Start College Now Participants
G. Presentation of 2021-2022 CESA 9 Agreement
H. Report of ACP and Post Secondary Data/Trends
4. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve Purchase of District Van
B. Consideration to Approve Revised Superintendent Evaluation Template
C. Consideration to Approve Noboken School Forest Building Cabinet Quotes
5. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to WI Statute 19.85 (g) Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.
6. Exit Closed Session
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
7. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
A. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Antigo Middle School
8. Adjourn