Unified School District of Antigo School Board Meeting Agenda for 4/27/21
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/fYSRtNk1Zq0
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/fYSRtNk1Zq0
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
3. REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD
A. New or Re-elected Board Members are Seated on the Board of Education
B. Nomination and Election of Clerk Pro Temp (presided over by incumbent Board President)
C. Nomination and Election of Chair Pro Temp (presided over by incumbent Board President)
D. Nomination and Election of Board President (presided over by Chair Pro Temp)
E. Nomination and Election of Board Clerk (presided over by newly elected Board President)
F. Nomination and Election of Board Vice-President
G. Nomination and Election of Board Treasurer
H. Appointment of a Representative to the CESA 9 Annual Convention to be Held on Monday, August 2, 2021 & to Serve on the CESA 9 Board of Control
I. Appointment of a Delegate and Alternate Delegate to the WASB Delegate Assembly
J. Appointment of a Representative for the Joint Review Board for Tax Increment Finance Districts (TIF) with the City of Antigo.
K. Consideration of Designation of Official Publication
L. Consideration of Designation of Official Depositories
M. Approval of Authorization of Electronic Signatures
4. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
5. Student Representative Report
6. COVID UPDATE
7. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from April 13, 2021
B. Review Policy Manual – 0000 Bylaws
8. BOARD ACTION
A. CONSIDERATION OF A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE A WAIVER REQUEST OF REQUIREMENT IN WIS. STAT. PI 27.03, COMMENCEMENT OF SCHOOL TERM
B. Consideration to Approve the 2021-2022 District Calendar Revision
C. Consideration to Approve the 2021-2022 Insurance Renewal
D. Consideration to Approve the Position Analysis for a High School Secondary Instructional Coach
E. Consideration to Approve the Position Analysis for Part-time Elementary Housekeeper
F. Consideration to Approve the Position Analysis for Full-time Substitute Teachers
G. Consideration to Approve the Position Analysis for Full-time Regular Education Instructional Assistants
H. Consideration to Approve the Purchase of High School Conveyor Dishwasher
I. Consideration to Approve 10-year Capital Improvement Plan
J. CONSIDERATION OF A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE REDEMPTION OF THE TAXABLE GENERAL OBLICATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012, DATED FEBRUARY 14, 2012 (2 or 3 MATURITIES)
K. Consideration to Approve the Purchase of Workstations for the Media Productions Classroom
L. Consideration to Approve Phone System Upgrade
M. Consideration to Approve Media Productions Server Upgrade
N. Consideration to Approve Purchase of High School Fieldhouse Video Score Board
O. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
P. Report of District New Hires
Q. Report of Donations
R. Confirm Next Meeting – Tuesday, May 25, 2021
9. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to WI Statute 19.85 (g) Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.
10. EXIT CLOSED SESSION
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
11. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to Section 19.85 (1)(f) of the Wisconsin Statutes for the purpose of preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems which, if discussed in public, would likely have a substantial effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such problems, including discussion regarding parent complaint about school district employee.
12. EXIT CLOSED SESSION
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
B. Adjourn