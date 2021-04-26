Unified School District of Antigo School Board Meeting Agenda for 4/27/21

3. REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD

A. New or Re-elected Board Members are Seated on the Board of Education

B. Nomination and Election of Clerk Pro Temp (presided over by incumbent Board President)

C. Nomination and Election of Chair Pro Temp (presided over by incumbent Board President)

D. Nomination and Election of Board President (presided over by Chair Pro Temp)

E. Nomination and Election of Board Clerk (presided over by newly elected Board President)

F. Nomination and Election of Board Vice-President

G. Nomination and Election of Board Treasurer

H. Appointment of a Representative to the CESA 9 Annual Convention to be Held on Monday, August 2, 2021 & to Serve on the CESA 9 Board of Control

I. Appointment of a Delegate and Alternate Delegate to the WASB Delegate Assembly

J. Appointment of a Representative for the Joint Review Board for Tax Increment Finance Districts (TIF) with the City of Antigo.

K. Consideration of Designation of Official Publication

L. Consideration of Designation of Official Depositories