Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for May 25th
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/XDvJ5BTJsxk
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at 715.627.4355. ext. 1236, or mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
2. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
B. Student Representatives’ Report
3. Consent Agenda
4. COVID-19 Update
5. New Business
A. Discussion with Nick Pretasky, CESA 9 Associate Director of Wisconsin Resource Center for Charter Schools
B. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from May 11, 2021
C. Review Policies – 1000 Administration
D. Timeline for Posting Agenda Discussion
E. Recognize Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
6. BOARD ACTION
A. Consideration to Recommend Masks at Graduation for All Attending
B. Consideration to Recommend Masks District-wide Beginning Wednesday, May 26, 2021
C. Consideration to Approve 2021-2022 4K Agreements
D. Consideration of Authorization to Purchase Supplies for the 2021-2022 School Year
E. Consideration to Approve Purchase of Elementary School Playground Equipment
F. Consideration to Approve Jr. Optimist as a District Sponsored Club.
G. Consideration to Approve District New Hires
H. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
I. Report of Donations
7. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to WI Statute 19.85 (1)(g) for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved, specifically discussion of the appeal of the Mattoon School Property decision.
8. Exit Closed Session
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
9. Confirm Next Meeting
A. Tuesday, June 22, 2021
10. Adjourn