Community Calendar for 8/16/21 to 8/23/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry August 18th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & August 20th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for August will be – peanut butter. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry August 16th & August 23rd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), August 18th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center August 16th & August 23rd 8-9am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County August 16th-August 20th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Silver Sneakers Classic August 16th & August 23rd 10:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Free for those who are Medicare eligible and $5.00 for others. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride August 16th & August 23rd 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. (26th Snag Lake Ride); AUGUST: (16th Route 5) (23th White Lake Ride) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Music in the Park – MLC Blues Band August 16th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Tuesday Geezer Bike Ride August 17th 9:30am Peaceful Valley Playground, 420 Field St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start at 9:30am from the Peaceful Valley Playground, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com.

Senior Center of Langlade County Guest Speaker August 17th 1:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Janet Lattyak will be speaking on Elder Law. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Music at the Depot – Lovin’ Country August 17th 5:30pm White Lake Depot, Lake Street, White Lake. Lyle’s Band & More will be playing at the depot platform. There will be social distancing at the events. Food will not be available to purchase in 2021. The rain site will be at the Lake Pavilion.

Tuesday Concert Series – The Drovers August 17th 6-8pm Bandshell, Washington Park, Wittenberg. Free admission. Donations are welcome. Bring your lawn chairs, beverages, a picnic or snacks. There will be food for sale, including Lion’s cheese curds! There will also be a 50/50 raffle. In case of bad weather, the concert will move to the WOWSPACE. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center August 18th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center August 18th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride August 18th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The Group Bike Ride meets in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather and attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

Car Seat Fitting Station August 18th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The third Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by certified child passenger safety technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. Brief medical screening of parents/grandparents will be performed before car seat checks are done. For more information call (715) 627-6251.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes August 19th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Music in the Park – Sun Downers August 19th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Central Wisconsin Military Show August 20th-21st Motorama Auto Museum, Ltd., 4381 Stradale Ln., Aniwa. A vehicle show featuring military vehicles, military equipment, professional vehicle exhibits, living history encampments, swap meet & guest speakers. There will also be live music and a pin-up girl contest. To complete your experience, the show also includes a variety of food vendors & on-site camping sites available for event participants. For more information, please call 715-449-2141.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center August 20th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Antigo Farmer’s Market August 21st 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

Chill Ranch Fire Department Fundraising Party August 21st 1-10pm W7035 Hwy. 64, Polar. Come and help raise money for the Town of Polar and Antigo Fire Department. Events include refreshments, pulled pork dinner, dunk tank, live music, auction, raffles, helicopter rides from 2-6pm, bonfire, fireworks & much more. Wristbands are $15 online, $20 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free! Wristband includes food, soda, water, live band, fireworks & entertainment. For tickets and more information, go to www.northernchill.com.

Learn How to Square Dance August 22nd 1-2pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Church Hall, across from Antigo City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo. Dominic Gruetzmacher, instructor.

Square Dance Antigo Gateway Squares August 22nd 2-4:30pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Church Hall, across from Antigo City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo. Dominic Gruetzmacher calling. Contact: Rose Marie Kerner at 715-623-2128 for more information.

Music in the Park – Slidin’ On Ice August 23rd Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting August 18th 6pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting August 23rd 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) August 18th, August 22nd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous August 16th, August 17th, August 20th & August 21st (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous August 16th & August 23rd (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group August 17th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.