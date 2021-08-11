Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/16/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, August 4th

Officers received a report of identity theft or fraud at an address on Wilson Street. The caller told officers that a subject had used another subject’s name to get internet thru Spectrum and now the bill hadn’t been paid for several months. The caller told officers that they found out about it when a bill arrived and the bill was in the name of a subject who has been deceased since 1992.

Officers received a call from a subject on Hwy. 64 reporting a theft. The caller told officers that they had borrowed a vehicle to a friend. The subject had now acquired the vehicle, but several items had been stripped or stolen from the vehicle.

Thursday, August 5th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on 5th Avenue. One vehicle had backed into another vehicle. There were no injuries.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft from an address on Charlotte Court.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 10th Avenue and Clermont Street. Officers received consent to search. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 64. Officers had a male subject at taser point. The subject was taken into custody.

Friday, August 6th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Mendlik Avenue. A male subject was lying on the floor. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of an alarm break in at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that they had a motion alarm and that he saw two subjects park a car and walk up to the building from the back alley. A male subject was running towards Clermont Street on 5th Avenue. Officers were with a male subject in the 700 block of the street. The subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, August 7th

Officers received a report of a burglary at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a side door to the garage had been kicked in. The only thing that the caller noticed missing was some beer. The incident occurred sometime between midnight the night before and the time of the call. There were no suspects.

Sunday, August 8th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an at an area business on Memory Lane. Sometime during the night, a locked vehicle had been broken into, Coca Cola had been poured in the back seat and a windshield wiper had been taken. There were no suspects.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on 5th Avenue.

Monday, August 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident. A vehicle had struck a house and the male driver was slumped over in the vehicle. The caller told officers that they had tried to talk to the male subject, but he did not speak good English. Once officers arrived, it appeared to them that the driver had a heart attack on his way home.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that subjects were trespassing on their property on Charlotte Street. The caller told officers that they were currently in Mattoon, but according to a camera on the property, there was currently a white car there. They also told officers that no one had permission to be there. When officers arrived they advised the subjects that they were not allowed back.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on S. Superior Street.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on 5th Avenue reporting that a drug deal had just occurred across the street and the vehicle went north on Edison Street. The vehicle was described as a GMC Sierra. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 4th

Officers received a report from a subject reporting that items were missing from a property on Cty. Rd. CC after the tenant had been evicted.

Friday, August 6th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle roll-over accident on Cty. Rd. AA. Everyone that was in the vehicle was conscious and out of the vehicle. A subject was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, August 8th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Cty. Rd. V. The caller told officers that a male subject was in the bushes. The subject had walked in, crouched down and hid. He was described as wearing a flannel shirt and a gray stocking cap. The caller said that they had never seen this subject before and he was being vague in general conversation. The male had blood on him, but denied needing medical attention. He said that he needed to rest. Officers took the male subject back to his parent’s home.