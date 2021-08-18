Community Calendar for 8/23/21 to 8/30/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry August 25th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & August 27th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for August will be – peanut butter. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry August 23rd & August 30th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), August 25th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center August 23rd & August 30th 8-9am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County August 23rd-August 27th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Silver Sneakers Classic August 23rd & August 30th 10:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Free for those who are Medicare eligible and $5.00 for others. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride August 23rd & August 30th 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. (26th Snag Lake Ride); AUGUST: (23th White Lake Ride) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Music in the Park – Slidin’ On Ice August 23rd Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Tuesday Geezer Bike Ride August 24th 9:30am Peaceful Valley Playground, 420 Field St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start at 9:30am from the Peaceful Valley Playground, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center August 25th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Lunch Bunch August 25th 11:30-12:30pm Heartbreaker’s, 950 Forrest Ave., Antigo. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center August 25th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride August 25th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The Group Bike Ride meets in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather and attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

Elcho Community Pavilion 10th Annual Pulled Pork Dinner August 25th 4-7pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Serving, pulled pork, rolls, potato salad, corn on the cob, coleslaw, dessert, and coffee. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. Bar opens at 4pm, serving food at 5pm. Cost $13. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. For more information, please call 715-610-1888.

Elcho Music in the Park – Bobby Vintage August 25th 6pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Admission is free. Food will be available to purchase starting at 5:30pm. All Elcho Music in the Park performances will be performed on the grass in front of the pavilion, rain or shine!

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes August 26th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Music in the Park – Lovin’ Country August 26th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Puttin’ For Pink Golf Outing August 27th 12:30-60m Bass Lake Country Club, W10650 Bass Lake Rd., Deerbrook. This is a men’s & women’s 4 person 18-hole golf scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30pm. Cost is $35 for members or $80 for non-members. This includes dinner after golfing. There will also be a $5,000 putting contest & a chance for a $10,000 hole in one cash prize. Prettiest in Pink contest for both men and women. There will also be a chance to win a set of Cleveland Golf Clubs. All proceeds go to help fight cancers in women & domestic violence. Sign-ups will be in groups of four. If you do not have a group we will try to find one for you. Call to get registered at Bass Lake Pro Shop at 715-623-6196.

Memories Discussion at the Senior Center August 27th 1:30-2:30pm Langlade County Senior

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center August 27th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Tigerton Lumberjack Days August 27th – August 29th 6pm Fri. Tigerton Community Park Shelter, 236 Pine St., Tigerton. Friday night Bean Bag Tournament – 6pm, $30, 100% payback; Saturday – Strongman/Woman Contest, free corn roast, Lumberjack Princess crowning, Kid’s bike give-away, kid’s activities, bean bag tournament, music by Starfire & Bad Neighbor; Sunday – Parade, kid’s activities, lumberjack contest, music by The Drovers, $1000 prize raffle.

Paul Family Bluegrass Concert August 27th 7pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Featuring a mix of Gospel, originals, traditional and even modern bluegrass songs, the Paul Family Bluegrass can be found performing almost anywhere as they travel annually performing up to a hundred concerts annually. Whatever the song, wherever the performance, the Paul Family Bluegrass Band always brings a lively performance that features songs with positive messages that will leave you feeling encouraged, enlightened, empowered, and emboldened. For more information, please call 715-627-2805 or go to www.paulfamilybluegrass.com.

Go For It Quad & Bike Races – Round 4 August 28th 7am-7pm Go For It Raceway, N1696 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Go For It Raceway will also be holding Quad & Bike Racing on September 25 and October 9 as part of their 2021 Dirt-Track Series. Go For It Raceway features both clay oval and clay TT tracks. The track is located just 4 miles south of Antigo on Hwy 45. The track is built in a valley offering great spectator views and features a concession stand with an assortment of food and beverages, including burgers, brats, hotdogs, and a wide variety of beverages. Go to https://www.goforitraceway.com/ for more information.

Antigo Farmer’s Market August 28th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

All Saints Catholic School – 21st Annual Golf Outing August 28th 12:30pm Bass Lake Golf Course, W10650 Bass Lake Rd., Deerbrook. 4 person scramble format. Shotgun start at 12:30pm. Cost is $100 per person which includes: 18 holes, golf cart, lunch, gift bag, individual hole prizes and team cash prizes. Pre-registration is required. To register online, go to http://bitly/ascsgolf.

Music in the Park – Max Koepke August 30th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

*Meetings*

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting August 23rd 5:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting August 24th 5pm Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting August 25th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting August 25th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting August 25th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) August 25th, August 29th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous August 23rd, August 24th, August 27th & August 28th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous August 23rd & August 30th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group August 24th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House August 25th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.