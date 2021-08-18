Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/23/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, August 12th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Superior Street. Property damage only.

Friday, August 13th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. Officers received consent to search. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were also given a verbal warning for multiple traffic violations.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Langlade Hospital.

Officers stopped a vehicle at North Avenue and Neva Road. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. The driver was arrested for possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were also cited for operating while suspended.

Saturday, August 14th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 5th Avenue. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at Forrest Avenue and Balsam Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 4th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Sunday, August 15th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Memory Lane. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Superior Street.

Monday, August 16th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street. The parties were separated for the night.

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on 3rd Avenue. The caller told officers that two of the tires on their vehicle had been punctured or cut. The first tire was discovered on 8/14/21 and the second one was discovered on 8/15/21. The caller told officers that they thought it was intentional but there were no known suspects. They requested an extra patrol in the area.

Officers responded to an anonymous call reporting that a subject with an outstanding warrant was hiding out in the basement at an address on Clermont Street. Officers took the subject into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Nantasket Street. The caller told officers that a male subject was there saying that he was going to beat them up. The caller said it all started over a Facebook issue. Officers told the subjects to leave each other alone and block each other on Facebook.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, August 13th

Officers arrested a subject on a Department of Corrections warrant at an address on Fraley Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Moccasin Lake Road and Enterprise Lake Road.

Saturday, August 14th

Officers responded to a report of male subject at a location on Hwy. 45 with a dead raccoon that was encouraging people to pet it. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject fled. Officers deployed a taser. The subject was taken into custody.

Sunday, August 15th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Prosser Place. A field sobriety test was conducted. The diver was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Poor Farm Road.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at Augustyn Springs Road and Cty. Rd. A.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. I.

Monday, August 16th

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Hwy. 45. A 63 year old male subject had been drinking for approximately 22 days. His legs were swollen, he could hardly walk and he was confused and disoriented.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy 45 reporting a gas drive off. The vehicle was described as a black Dodge Ram that left going south on Hwy. 45 approximately 20 minutes earlier. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a male subject that had a few drinks at an area business on Hwy. 45 was now passed out in his vehicle. The vehicle was described as a black Dodge Ram. Officers found out that the subject was on a no drink, no operating without a license and no tavern restriction. He was taken into custody and taken to Langlade Hospital and then to Corrections.

Tuesday, August 17th

Officers responded to a report of a power line down on Cty. Rd. F. The caller told officers that a New Holland tractor with a haybine had struck the pole. The tractor had stopped, looked and then took off. There was no sparks or smoke. WPS was contacted.