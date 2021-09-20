AVA Kicks Off Fall Show With Saturday Reception

Antigo Visual Arts board member Camille Converse-Smith, (left) discusses the hanging of AVA's Fall show, Autumn's Blessings, with AVA Gallery Director Rosemary Bauknecht, (right). The painting, Sunflowers in the Sun is a mixed media piece by artist Karen Now-Stimac. The show hangs early this week with a free public wine & cheese reception this Friday, September 24 from 5 to 7 pm in the military room just outside the AVA Gallery on the second floor of the Langlade County Historical Society Museum.

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) is hosting a free public reception this Friday, September 24 from 5-7 pm. in the AVA Gallery at the Langlade County Historical Museum, 404 Superior St. The reception kicks off the organization’s 2021 fall show, “Autumn’s Blessings.”

Nineteen artists have entered 88 pieces of original artwork. Ribbons and cash awards will be presented to the first, second and third place finishers. Honorable mention ribbons may be awarded at the discretion of the judge. This year’s judge is Sharon Dowis. Sharon is a former AVA member who lives in Merill.

Reception attendees can sample finger foods prepared by the artists, enjoy red or white wine compliments of bbJacks, and savor Antigo’s award-winning Sartori cheeses, while they cast their ballot for the People’s Choice award. AVA Artists will select the Artist’s Choice winner.

The Autumn’s Blessings show will hang in the gallery from September 22 until Thursday, November 18. On Monday, November 29, AVA will open its Holiday Gift Shop featuring a large selection of unique holiday gift items, many of which will be one-of-a-kind. The Holiday Gift Shop will remain open until Monday, January 3.

Following the closing of the Gift Shop, the gallery will host the art of Jim Rowe. Jim was a well-known Antigo artist for many years. Some knew him as the owner of Mayking Pottery. Last year he moved to Texas with his family. Before the move he donated several pieces of his work to Antigo Visual Arts, hoping AVA could use them as a fund raiser for the organization. At last count AVA had 45 pieces of framed Jim Rowe art plus several pieces of 3d art including a few pieces of his Mayking pottery.