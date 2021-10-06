Community Calendar for 10/11/21 to 10/18/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry October 13th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & October 15th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus October will be Holiday fixings: Cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry October 11th & October 18th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), October 13th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show September 22nd – November 18th 10am-4pm Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show will be held in the AVA Gallery located in the Antigo/Langlade County Historical Society Museum. The art gallery is open when the museum is open. September Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Winter hours start in October. Winter hours are Thursday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Stop by and browse the gallery. For more information, go to https://www.antigovisualarts.org/

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County October 11th – October 15th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center October 11th & October 18th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Owl-O-Ween Tours October 12th, 15th & 16th (Tuesdays in Oct. & select Fridays & Saturdays) 4:30-6pm Raptor Education Group, Inc., N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Trick-or-treat yourself during the month of October and meet some of Wisconsin’s most secretive creatures of the night! Discover the folklore, myths, and legends that associate owls, crows, and vultures with this spooky time of year! Come early and paint pumpkins with us and enjoy warm apple cider and hot cocoa! $12 per Adult and $8 per child 12 & under. 4:30pm-5pm: Pumpkin Painting (optional), 5-6pm: Owl-O-Ween tour. Pre-registration REQUIRED! Register Online at https://www.raptoreducationgroup.org/tour-schedule or call 715-623-2563.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center October 13th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center October 13th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes October 14th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Pickerel Area 50+ Club Potluck October 14th noon St. John Lutheran Church, Pickerel. The Pickerel Area 50+ club will meet for a potluck meal. The Ukulele Club will provide entertainment.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center October 15th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Crossroads Community Theater Presents – Eat, Drink & Be Murdered (An Irish Family Feud) October 15th & 16th 7pm doors open. The WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Advance tickets only. Tickets are $12 per person. Available from cast members, Hanke’s Sentry Foods or by calling 715-253-3525.

Antigo Junior Woman’s Craft Sale October 16th 9am-3pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, Multi-purpose Building, 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. The show will feature 142 spaces with unique crafters and vendors. There will also be a bake sale, food and refreshments. Admission is $2 at the door or $1 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. Children under 10 are free with an adult. Raffle tickets $1 each or 6 for $5. Prizes include: quilt, basket of assorted gift cards, variety of gift certificates & a variety of baskets.

Doty’s Dusty Dog Dryland Race October 16th-17th 9am-6pm Town of Doty, 14504 Cty. Rd. T, Mountain. Doty’s Dusty Dog Dryland Race will be held on October 16-17, 2021 in the town of Doty. The racing starts Saturday at 9 am and concludes at 6 pm on Sunday. This is a premier dryland racing event offering rig, kickbike, bikejoring, & canicross. This event is free for spectators.

Trick-or-Treat Corn Maze October 16th 10am-4pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. There will be treats for the kids at each of the 10 checkpoints in the maze. For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event October 16th 7pm-midnight N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes guests to its 4th year of terror, screaming select Saturday and Sundays fall of 2021, featuring “Deadwood Grove Cemetery” and “Forest of Carnage” in one long, spooky haunted attraction! Dates are: Oct. 16th, 23rd, 20th & Nov. 6th 7pm-midnight; Oct. 31st 7-11pm & Nov. 7th 7-10:30pm. Kid’s Day is Oct. 23rd 11:30am-3pm. General admission is $10, VIP admission is $20. 100% FREE PARKING. From our parking area, you will have a short walk to get to the main event and our attraction. We apologize for any inconvenience; this event/attraction is not handicapped accessible. All of our guests must be able to walk, stand and be well balanced in order to successfully make their way through. Buy tickets or get more information at www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill Blood Drive October 17th 8am-1:30pm Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 N. State St., Merrill. To schedule your lifesaving donation, please call Jean at (715) 536-4715. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you register in advance. This blood drive is held in partnership with The Community Blood Center

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting October 11th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting October 13th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

Antigo Common Council Meeting October 13th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) October 13th, October 17th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous October 11th, October 12th, October 15th & October 16th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous October 11th & October 18th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group October 12th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group October 11th-December 20th (Mondays) 5-6:30pm Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Get help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Griefshare is a special weekly seminar & support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know that it hurts, and we want to help. In person: Enter Fellowship Hall through doors on 8th Ave.; Zoom/Online: pre-register, call office at 715-623-2200. Facilitators will be Pastor Dan Kohn & Sarah Stoehr.

Avail Outreach House October 13th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church October 13th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry October 13th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

