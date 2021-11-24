“Surviving the Holidays” Community Seminar December 6th

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar, which Peace Lutheran Ministries is hosting for the community, will be held Monday, December 6th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

This nondenominational seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with Christian counselors & grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.

Those who attend will receive a “Survival Guide” booklet filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.

Facilitators for the community seminar are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. Attendees should use the parking lot on 8th Avenue and the Fellowship Hall entrance doors. For more information, contact Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln Street, Antigo WI, 715.623.2200.