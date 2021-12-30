City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 1/4/22

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, January 04, 2022

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 2, 2021 Meeting

2. Approval of Deleglise Roadway Certified Survey Map for Future Roadway Purposes

3. Approval of the Certified Survey Map for the Division of the 311 East Fifth Avenue Property Separating the Residential Dwelling from the Workshop

4. Approval of the Certified Survey Map for the Division of the 1225 South Sunset Drive Property for Storage Sheds

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.