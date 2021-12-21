Community Calendar for 12/27/21 to 1/3/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry December 29th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & December 31st 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups (low or no salt). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry December 27th & January 3rd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), December 29th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Tigerton Main Street presents Annual Festival of Trees December 1st – 31st 1905 Village Hall, 215 Cedar St., Tigerton. Vote for your favorite decorated tree and the Grinch is coming from 4:30-6:30pm. This is a free event for all ages.

Food Drive for White Lake Food Pantry December 16th – January 2nd 11am-8pm Sammich BBQ & Brews, 621 Bissell St., White Lake. Bring in 3 plus non-perishable items for donation and receive 5% off your meal! All items will be delivered to the pantry after the New Year. For more info, call 715-882-2227.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County December 27th – December 29th (Mon.-Wed.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center December 27th & January 3rd 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Swimming with Donation Sponsored by the Optimist Club December 28th 2-7pm Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. The Antigo Optimist Club will be holding free swimming at Clara R McKenna Aquatic Center in Antigo with a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry. Most need non-perishable items are beans, rice & peanut butter. For more information, please call 715-623-5123.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 29th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center December 29th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Skate December 30th 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate).There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend open skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

Waffles at Gartzke January 1st 9am-1pm Gartzke Flowage Hiking, Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Trails, W6379 5th Avenue Rd., Antigo. Meet at the main shelter at Gartzke Flowage for breakfast. Festivities will be at the shelter where Nick Salm will prepare his famous waffles and coffee. The club will also provide hot chocolate and coffee. Bring your favorite toppings, fruit, juice, or sausage to share, but most importantly bring all your friends and family. Everyone is welcome! If there is enough snow, trails will be groomed and ready. If the snow is marginal, we’ll hike. Take the opportunity to experience this picturesque site, along with a warm fire and food at the shelter. For more info, call 715-627-5399.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) December 29th, January 2nd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous December 27th, December 28th, December 31st & January 1st (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous December 27th & January 3rd (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group December 28th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House December 29th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 29th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 29th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.