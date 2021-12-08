Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local
Hands on Fun at the Library

Hands on Fun at the Library

By Antigo Times
December 8, 2021
187
0

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

If you are looking for a fun way to engage in fun, free indoor activities with your children during these cold winter months, the Antigo Public Library has started a new service to help.

Youth services librarian Ada Demlow has created a notebook full of activities families can choose to do during their library visits. More than 20 activities are available and include floor puzzles, several kinds of building block sets, games, arts and crafts and more.

“Our goal is to make our children’s activities flexible and available whenever the library is open, rather than just when a specific program is being held,” said Demlow. “Children need times for open-ended exploration and these activities help build confidence, creativity, problem-solving and social skills while also strengthening fine motor skills,” she added.

To participate, just come into the library and browse the binder displayed on our Reading Castle. Our youth services librarian or front desk staff will bring the materials you request. You can enjoy them for as long as you are at the library and simply bring them back to us when you are finished.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.

 

Previous Article

Community Calendar for 12/13/21 to 12/20/21

Next Article

Consumer Alert: Scammers Are Using Mobile Payment ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.