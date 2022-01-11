DHS Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose for Everyone Ages 12 and Older

DHS also recommends Pfizer and Moderna booster doses at five months and an additional primary dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that 12- to 15-year-olds should receive a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. DHS also supports CDC’s recommendations to shorten the booster interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

“The approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for 12- to 15-year-olds provides another opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Being fully vaccinated and getting a booster dose is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from COVID-19. We encourage everyone ages 12 and older to join the more than 1.6 million Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one recommended for 12- to 17-year-olds at this time.

DHS is also recommending the Pfizer and Moderna boosters five months after completion of initial vaccination for everyone ages 12 and older. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (2 months) has not changed. Additionally, DHS is recommending a third Pfizer primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age.