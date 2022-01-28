PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Pack Will Be Back

Dear Reader,

The Packers had a good run this year. Many are disappointed that we aren’t going to the Super Bowl. But when you think about it, we have a lot to be proud of, thanks to the Packers.

We have won many Super Bowls and National Championships. Only the Steelers and Patriots (6 each) and the Cowboys and 49ers (5 each) have won more, while the Giants have equaled our 4 Super Bowl wins. For perspective, consider that some teams have never won a Super Bowl – ever.

And for additional perspective, let’s compare our Packers to just one of those other teams, let’s say theGiants. Population base in New York: 8.8 million. Green Bay: 104,000. Number of people who own the Giants: 1. Packers shareholders: 361,000. Giants Super Bowl tally: 4. Green Bay Super Bowl count: 4.

We have a remarkable team, and they – and we – have accomplished amazing things. We need to keep these things in mind, as we cope with this temporary setback. There is always next year, and we will move forward, as we always have.

So let’s thank the Pack for all they have done for Green Bay and Wisconsin, and hope for more glory next year.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”