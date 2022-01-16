Stockbox Drive-thru Food Distribution Event

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Nine local organizations are partnering together for a drive-thru food distribution event at the Antigo Library February 22 from 1-3:30. Pickup will be by the parking lot entrance of the library.

Stockbox is a USDA program that provides staples for your pantry. Items typically included (different varieties every month): Cheese, juice, cereal, canned/dry milk, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, canned soup, peanut butter and rice, instant potatoes or pasta.

Eligibility age 60+ and Household income of $1396 or less for a one person household (add $492 for each additional person in the household).

The next events will be March 29 and April 26 at the same place and time.

“This is an opportunity for seniors in Langlade County to stock their pantries. We have over 500 seniors in Langlade County that are eligible for this free program,” said Erin Wells, Community Resources Manager at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin. “With food prices going up, this is a great program for eligible older adults to get some additional items for their cupboards.”

Registration is required and those interested with one of these agencies:

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin: 888-486-9545

Antigo Public Library: 715-623-3724

Langlade County Clerk Office: 715-627-6200

Online registration is available here: https://forms.gle/yLR1GamMYL4V49q38

Driver’s license or other WI ID is required for pickup.

If someone else is going to pick up your box for you, please let us know their name at the time of registration.

Interested in getting involved? Volunteers are needed to help with the monthly distribution of the Stockboxes (about 3 hours a month).