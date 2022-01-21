Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 1/25/22

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022

6:00 P.M.

ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL

815 SEVENTH AVENUE

ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/95kCoygctIY

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call

2. Citizens and Delegations A. Public Comment B. Student Representatives’ Report

3. Consent Agenda A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

4. COVID Update

5. New Business A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from January 11, 2022 B. Policy Manual Review – 8000 Operations

6. BOARD ACTION A. Consideration to Approve Open Enrollment Special Education Seats for 2022-2023 B. Consideration to Adopt Non-Negotiables C. Consideration to Approve the Amended 2021-2022 Budget D. Consideration to Purchase New Band Uniforms E. Consideration to Approve a Coronavirus Grant Stipend F. Consideration to Approve LED Lighting Upgrade at the Antigo High School G. Consideration to Approve Partial Roof Replacement at the Antigo Middle School H. Consideration to Approve Asbestos Abatement at Antigo Middle School I. Report of District New Hires J. Report of Donations