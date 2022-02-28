Antigo Times

Covid 19Health
DHS Awards $3.4 Million in Community Outreach Grants to Promote Equity in COVID-19 Vaccinations

DHS Awards $3.4 Million in Community Outreach Grants to Promote Equity in COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Antigo Times
February 28, 2022
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that $3.4 million in grants has been awarded to 43 organizations to promote health equity in COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin. These organizations will use the funds to serve as trusted messengers within their communities to help reduce barriers to vaccine access among disadvantaged or underserved populations.

“Access to effective, safe COVID-19 vaccines, as well as reliable information from trusted sources, is essential to making sure everyone across our state can protect themselves and their families,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “These awards will help trusted community-based organizations hire community outreach workers to increase vaccine confidence and accessibility for workers, families, and communities across our state.”

