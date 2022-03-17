Community Calendar for 3/21/22 to 3/28/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 23rd 11am-2pm (Wed.) & March 25th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 21st & March 28th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 23rd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

2022 Antigo Area Regional Art Show “Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program” March 14th-24th Open during library hours, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The show is for ages 13-19. The art show judge will be Lisa Krueger of Oak View Studio. Six winning piece will go on to the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program State Exhibition in August.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 21st – March 25th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center March 21st & March 28th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center March 21st & March 28th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Elk’s Club Spaghetti Dinner March 21st 5-7pm Antigo Elks Lodge, 622 Clermont St., Antigo. The Antigo Elk’s Club invite you to a Spaghetti Dinner. For $8.00 you get: spaghetti & meat sauce, salad, garlic bread & ice Cream. Call ahead for carry outs, 715-623-3034.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center March 22nd 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bean Bag Tournament at Langlade County Senior Center March 22nd 3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. It will be the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3–5pm. The fee for the tournament is $3 per person payable when you register at the Center. The tournament is open to members only. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Teams will be formed by a random draw. If you haven’t played this game before and would like to practice, come in to the Center any Monday afternoon and practice. The duration of the tournament will be determined by the interest of the participants.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 23rd 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Immunization Clinic – By Appointment Only March 23rd Langlade County Health Department, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. To make an appointment, please call 7150627-6250.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center March 23rd 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Pickleball at White Lake School March 23rd 6-8pm White Lake School Recreation Center, 405 Bissel St., White Lake. During the school year White Lake School Hosts Pickleball in their small gym every Wednesday. Use the side door off Center Street to enter. For more information, please contact Dave Krochalk at 715-254-1675.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center March 24th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Langlade County Senior Center Lunch Bunch March 24th 11am Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Meet at Michael’s. Register for this event at the Senior Center.

Sushi Rice & Roll March 24th 6-8:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Come join Chef Brock Decker for this introductory course, focusing on cooked sushi proteins, different rolling techniques, and how to make basic sauces. The cost of this course is $60. For more info, please call 715-623-7601.

Memories Band at the Senior Center March 25th 1:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre March 25th & 26th and April 1st & 2nd 6-9pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Join us at the WOWSPACE for a marvelous meal, mayhem, mystery and, of course, a murder! This event has become an annual favorite for many area sleuths. Tickets may be purchased at Hanke’s Sentry Foods or by calling 715-253-3525.

Introduction to Woodworking Tools March 26th 8am-3pm Northcentral Technical College, Wood Technology Center, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Interested in pursuing a satisfying and rewarding hobby? Perhaps you are already a novice woodworker looking to learn more about shop tools and machine function. If so, our Introduction to Woodworking Tools class might be the perfect fit for you. During this one day class, you will learn how to safely set-up and operate common woodworking machines, while discussing how to select the right tool for the job. Machine centers and tools covered in this workshop are: jointer, planer, table saw, band saw, router, router table, sander, and abrasive. The cost of this class is $100.00. For more info, please call 715-623-7601.

Culver’s of Antigo Blood Drive March 26th 11am-3:30pm Culver’s, 2105 Neva Rd., Antigo. To schedule your donation, please call The Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102. You may also visit www.communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and enter sponsor code OT173. We kindly request you register in advance. All presenting donors will receive a coupon for a single scoop of frozen custard, compliments of Culver’s!

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance & Personnel Meeting March 21st 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting March 22nd 5pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Meeting March 22nd 5:45pm Langlade Co. Resource Center, 837 Clermont St., Antigo. New members welcome. For more info, please call Barb at 715-449-2775.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting March 23rd 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Police & Fire Commission Meeting March 23rd 6:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 23rd, March 27th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 21st, March 22nd, March 25th & March 26th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous March 21st & March 28th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 22nd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House March 23rd 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 23rd 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 23rd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.