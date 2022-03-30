Community Calendar for 4/4/22 to 4/11/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry April 6th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & April 8th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for April will be Baby needs and supplies. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry April 4th & April 11th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), April 6th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Unified School District of Antigo Art Show March 28th – April 8th 9am-6pm Mon.-Thur., Fri. 10am-5:30pm, Sat. 10am-2pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Come and support the K-12 artists in our community. This is a free event.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County April 4th – April 8th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center April 4th & April 11th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center April 4th & April 11th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center April 5th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center April 5th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free COVID Testing April 6th 9am-noon Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225f Langlade Rd., Antigo. FREE COVID testing is available every Wednesday in the Health Service Center gym. Please wear a mask. If you don’t have one, we will have them available. For more information, please call Sheila at 715-627-6251.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center April 6th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center April 6th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Pickleball at White Lake School April 6th 6-8pm White Lake School Recreation Center, 405 Bissel St., White Lake. During the school year White Lake School hosts Pickleball in their small gym every Wednesday. Use the side door off Center Street to enter. For more information, please contact Dave Krochalk at 715-254-1675.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center April 7th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

CPR (Basic Life Support) April 7th 5:30-9:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This American Heart Association approved course covers adult and pediatric CPR and FBAO, two-rescuer CPR, barrier devices and AED. The course focuses on the needs of the professional caregiver. Successful completion includes American Heart Association certification that is valid for two years. Textbook required, can be purchased at NTC’s Campus Store. Cost: $35. For information, please call 715-623-7601.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center April 8th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Elcho Community Pavilion Chicken & Fish Dinner April 8th 4pm Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. The menu includes chicken & fish (broiled fish and fried chicken), potatoes, coleslaw, and custard. Bar opens at 4pm. Serving food at 5pm. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. For more information, please call 715-610-1888.

Antigo Elks Club Smelt & Fish Fry April 8th 4:30-7pm Antigo Elks Lodge, 622 Clermont St., Antigo. Join the Antigo Elks Club for their 21st Annual Smelt and Fish Fry! The all-you-can-eat menu will include smelt, fish, parsley-buttered potatoes, coleslaw, rye bread, coffee and milk. Carryouts are also available. Adults: $13, 12 & Under: $6. For more information, call 715-623-3034.

Watercolor Painting April 9th 9am-3pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Join Lisa Krueger of Oak View Studio as she shares various techniques to build a nest using professional grade watercolor paint on a piece of 11″ by 15″ watercolor paper. Participants will incorporate colors of their choice once the basic nest shape is formed. This is a fun and freeing paint experience. Beginners are welcome. The cost of the class is $50, which includes all the painting materials. There will be a lunch break from noon to 1pm. To register, please call 715-623-7601.

Chili Cook-Off benefitting the Langlade Co. Humane Society April 9th 9am Not Bob’s, N2496 Hwy. 45S, Antigo. Chili must be prepared on site at Not Bob’s Bar. Cooking starts at 9am. Chili must be ready by 4pm. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place. $50 entry fee per team. 100% payout. Public chili tasting starts at 4pm with a $5 donation. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a meat raffle. All proceeds benefit the Langlade County Humane Society.

Antigo MOPS Daddy Daughter Dance April 10th 6-8pm Antigo Community Church gymnasium, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. We’d like to invite you to join us for another night of memories at our annual Daddy Daughter Dance! This year we will be returning to the Antigo Community Church Gymnasium. We will have DJ Elyse Snider back with us again! As well as cupcakes, snacks, a photo booth and tiaras for every daughter. We have several ticket options depending on the number of dates Dad brings. We would like to thank you for your continued support of Antigo’s local MOPS/MOMSNext Group. We look forward to another night of memories with you!

Parkinson’s Disease Informational Open House April 12th 5:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. This informational open house is for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their family members, caregivers and friends. During the open house, attendees will be informed of the support available in other areas of the state, share the benefits of those programs, gauge interest in developing a local support group and gather ideas from the attendees. There will be speakers who are trained in the medical field of neurology movement disorder. Please call 715-627-2881 or 715-350-4388 to register so we know how many people will be attending.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting April 4th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting April 5th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting April 11th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) April 6th, April 10th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous April 4th, April 5th, April 8th & April 9th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous April 4th & April 11th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group April 5th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House April 6th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church April 6th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry April 6th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.