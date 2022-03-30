Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/4/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, March 22nd

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Lincoln Street reporting that someone had filed 2021 income taxes in his name. There were no suspects.

Wednesday, March 23rd

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Clermont Street report fraud or identity theft. She told officers that she thought someone had hacked her social security information and was trying to get unemployment in a different state. The female stated that she had closed her account, but this was the second time that she has had to change her information.

Officers responded to a report of a tree down blocking the road on Badger Avenue between Arctic Street and Superior Street. The street department was notified and they cleaned it up.

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage on 2nd Avenue. A tree had fallen on the power line possibly blocking the road. WPS was notified.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Prosser Place. A car had turned off of Charlotte Court and got stuck on the lawn. Officers talked with the male driver of the car. He stated that he had dropped off a friend at the apartments and didn’t know where he was going. The friend had told him to turn, so he did, not realizing it was grass until he was stuck. He told officers that he had give his number and information to the apartment manager. Officers confirmed this with the apartment manager who said that she wanted a report as they would be looking for restitution for the damage to the lawn.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her camper had been broken into 2 to 3 days before at her property on Deleglise Street. The door was very damaged, but the female did not think that anything was missing.

Officers received a report of a branch on some power lines at Arctic Street and Badger Avenue. The power lines were sparking. The Antigo Fire Department and WPS were notified.

Thursday, March 24th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at Antigo High School. A subject was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was lying in the snow at that address, yelling “he wants to go home.” The caller thought that the male subject may have been intoxicated. He was described as wearing a dark jacket and dark jeans and having lighter hair. Officers escorted the male subject back to his residence.

Friday, March 25th

Officers received a call from a female at an area business on Memory Lane reporting an accident. The caller told officers that sometime, between 10:00 PM the night before and 5:00 AM that morning, someone struck her vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. She stated that the vehicle was not currently drivable.

Officers arrested a subject on an outstanding warrant at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Sunday, March 27th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of trespassing at an address on S. Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Monday, March 28th

Officers arrested a subject on an outstanding warrant at an address on 1st Avenue. They were also cited for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a tree blocking the road at Hwy. 64 and Cty. Rd. M.

Officers received a report of a tree down and blocking the westbound lane at Oak Road and Price-Polar Rod. The Polar town chairman was notified.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Enterprise Lake Road. The female caller told officers that a power line had come down and was sparking. A tree was now on fire about 15 feet in front of the house. The Elcho Fire Department arrived on the scene. They told officers that the wire was hot and was in the roadway. WPS was contacted and arrived on the scene. The Town of Elcho public works was also on the scene.

Officers received a report of a partial road blockage on Hwy. 52. The Highway Department was notified.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Murphy Lane. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers received a report of a tree in the wires at an address on N. Stoney Road. The caller reported that the tree was smoking. WPS and the Highway Department were notified. When they arrived, the Highway Department notified officers that there was now 2-3 foot flames coming from the tree. The fire department was enroute.

Officers received a report of a tree down blocking the southbound lane of traffic at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. T in Summit Lake. There were no downed wires. The Highway Department was notified.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 64 and Bank Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of the westbound lane being blocked by a downed tree at the intersection of Cty. Rd. K and Luther Lane. The Langlade County Highway Department was notified.

Thursday, March 24th

Officers were on Sherry Road, south of Kentwoods Road with a tree in the road, blocking a lane of traffic. Officers tried to remove the tree, but were unable to. The town of Price was notified that the tree needed to be removed.

Officers responded to a call from Langlade Hospital reporting that a female subject, currently in the emergency room, had to report a choking incident that occurred that afternoon at an address on Cty. Rd. BB. A subject was taken into custody.

Friday, March 25th

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on Antigo Street. The caller told officers that a black Chevy pickup with no grill almost sideswiped his vehicle. A subject got out of the truck and could hardly walk. The vehicle then left going towards Sunset Road. The caller thought that the two subjects, one male and one female, may be on drugs or intoxicated.

Saturday, March 26th

Officers responded to a report of a semi in the ditch at Hwy. 55 and Stewart Lane. There were no injuries. The trailer was loaded with about 5,000 lbs. Hwy. 55 was temporarily blocked to get the semi out. It only had minor damage.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and DeHart Road. No one was around the vehicle. It was towed and held.

Sunday, March 27th

Officers responded to a call from WPS reporting that they had come upon a vehicle that had left the roadway and hit a transformer on Pinecrest Lane. They stated that no one was around. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. C. A barn was on fire. The caller told officers that an LP tank was somewhat near. The barn eventually fell and other structures were on fire. Officers were told that one of the structures then on fire had full propane tanks inside. Multiple fire departments responded.

Monday, March 28th

Officers arrested a subject on a felony Department of Corrections warrant at an address on Cty. Rd. C.

Wednesday, March 30th

Officers responded to a report of a tree blocking the road at the intersection of Hwy. 64 and Cty. Rd. M.