Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Manolo Mendez Ramirez, City of Wausau and Sarah Hernandez, City of Antigo

Jeffrey Jay Rogman, Town of Ackley and Susan Ruth Rine, Town of Ackley

Steven Walter Kruse, Town of Upham and Tamera Renai Mocco, Town of Upham

Angelo James Barron, City of Antigo and Tiana Marie Greisinger, City of Antigo

Frank James Daniels, Town of Rolling and Brianna Divinity Kalata, City of Wausau

Phillip John Pekala, City of Winneconne and Gail Marie Pakek, City of Antigo