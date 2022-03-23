Senior Center Taking Reservations for Music of the Stars of the Grand Old Opry

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Senior Center of Langlade County is taking reservations for their trip to Manitowoc on April 21st to see “Music of the Stars of the Grand Ole Opry.”

The all-star cast of the Jubilee will be performing the music of the great stars of the Grand Ole Opry. From Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Ray Price, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Charlie Pride, Porter Waggoner, and many more. This year the Jubilee features the Australian sensation, Jennifer Simmons. Jenny has traveled around the world and performed with many of the Opry stars. The new male vocalist for the Jubilee is Doug Driesel. Doug is a vocalist with a five-octave range.

The Jubilee also features Branson’s funniest comedian and world class fiddler: Doofus Doolittle. Doofus is a champion fiddle player and world class violinist. He has performed with many legends, and will be sharing stories from his experiences with such artists as Mel Tillis, Roy Clark, Ray Price, Bill Anderson, Porter Wagoner, and many more. If you like country music and good, clean, entertainment, you’ll want make your reservation early and get on the bus to see the Ozark Jubilee!

We will leave the Center at 9:30 a.m. via coach bus for a 2:00 p.m. matinee. Cost of this trip is $100.00. The price includes transportation, admission to the production, and family style chicken dinner after the show at Farm Inn on Main in Shawano. Lunch will be on your own at Culver’s in Manitowoc. Payment is due when you register at the Center at 904 5th Avenue. Deadline for registering is Friday, April 8th and no refunds after March 20th.