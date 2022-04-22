Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
April 22, 2022
Renewal

Dear Reader,
If we could live life all over again, would we? Would we avoid some of our poor choices, pitfalls, and shortcomings, so that we could become a better person going through life? Would we jump on opportunities and choices we previously passed on? Would we still be married, have the children we have, traveled to wherever?

I probably would do it all over again. I’m glad for those family and friends in my life that make my world spin around well. Maybe I’d tweak it a bit around the edges by asking for forgiveness in some of the stupid things I did (college comes to mind), but not for much. Everything I did or didn’t do led me to my space in the here and now. It’s hard to beat that.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”
