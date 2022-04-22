PUBLISHER’S LETTER
Renewal
Dear Reader,
If we could live life all over again, would we? Would we avoid some of our poor choices, pitfalls, and shortcomings, so that we could become a better person going through life? Would we jump on opportunities and choices we previously passed on? Would we still be married, have the children we have, traveled to wherever?
I probably would do it all over again. I’m glad for those family and friends in my life that make my world spin around well. Maybe I’d tweak it a bit around the edges by asking for forgiveness in some of the stupid things I did (college comes to mind), but not for much. Everything I did or didn’t do led me to my space in the here and now. It’s hard to beat that.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher