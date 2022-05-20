PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Fight for Freedom

Dear Reader,

This Memorial Day, we have a front row seat to another country’s struggle to achieve the freedoms our soldiers fought and died for. The bravery of the men and women in our armed forces is mirrored in the courage of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters as they fight a much more powerful adversary for their very existence.

Let strength support strength. Our nation is the most powerful on earth. We have the opportunity – some would even say the obligation – to support and encourage those who, like us, would breath freedom and taste liberty. No country can be allowed to rape, brutalize, and destroy peaceful and innocent civilians and children. If we all must die to protect one another’s freedom from inhumane monsters that if left alone would ravage all of the beauty of the earth, then let’s go together.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”