Hyland Lakes Lions Club Scholarship Winner

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 Elcho High School held their Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Deborah Hatfield member of the scholarship committee as well as secretary of the Hyland Lakes Lions Club presented Alexander Pukall, son of Laura and Jim Pukall, with the club’s scholarship for $500.00. Alexander plans to further his education at UW – Madison majoring in Engineering.

The Lions organization’s motto is “We Serve” and is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.3 million members in 200 plus countries and 142,000 clubs worldwide.