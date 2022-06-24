Publisher’s Letter – The Precious Gift of Freedom

Dear Reader, What did you do today? What did you do yesterday? What will you do tomorrow? By virtue of living in the United States of America, we can do, think and say just about anything we please, as long as it doesn’t diminish the rights of our neighbors – who also are doing as they please.

Why? Because our forefathers fought and died to make our Country independent of tyranny and oppression. As we all know, Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence and it was ratified by the original 13 colonies on July 4th, 1776. Then they set to work defending the principles it contained against an invading aggressor.

John Adams, sensing the historical significance of this event wrote to his wife Abigail that it “will be celebrated by the succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival (and that the celebration should include) pomp and parade…games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”

So rejoice and celebrate our freedom in this world. We can be grateful that we do not live in Russia, China, North Korea, or Iran, countries that are ruled by tyrannical despots who disregard the rights of men and women to exist peacefully. And while you’re at it, say a prayer for all those in our armed forces who fought or are currently serving. They deserve our gratitude for their sacrifices.

Happy Independence Day.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher