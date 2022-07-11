WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #15

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Columbia County line to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 13 to July 8

Project ID: 6566-00-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culverts east of the 6th Lane and County B intersection, west of 2nd Lane and between 2nd Lane and County XX. The guardrail at Mason Lake will be replaced, the roadway slopes regraded, a new asphalt overlay placed on the bridge over Neenah Creek and centerline rumble strips installed through the project limits. The driveway to Cove Bar and Grill will be relocated slightly closer to 1st Drive.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be completing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations on WIS 23.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23adams/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 13 and WIS 21 Intersection

Schedule: June 6 to Aug. 15

Project ID: 6140-01-71

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new hot-mix asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will be removing the existing pavement on the west side of the WIS 21 intersection and along the west side of WIS 13 north of WIS21; preparing for the installation of the curb and gutter; and placing and grading gravel.

Traffic impacts:

All movements through the WIS 13 and WIS 21 intersection will be open to traffic or require a short detour using the wayside road directly west of the intersection.

Width restrictions of a maximum of 12 feet are in place for the duration of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis1321/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Cavour – Brule River, Popple River and Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridges

Schedule: June 13 to late August

Project ID: 9110-09-60

Project Description: Crews will make concrete deck repairs on the WIS 139 Popple River Bridge, replace the concrete deck on the WIS 139 bridge over the Nicolet State Trail and replace an end wall on the Long Lake Outlet Creek culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridge:

Crews will be pouring the bridge deck, setting the forms for barrier walls on the bridge deck and working on the replacement of the support walls.

Popple River Bridge:

Crews will continue treating the bridge deck with a protective surface treatment.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect WIS 139 to be closed at the bridge crossing the Nicolet State Trail, with traffic detoured on US 8, WIS 101 and WIS 70.

WIS 139 over the Popple River will be reduced to a single lane between Sheldon Road and Forest Road 2161, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

The Nicolet State Trail will be closed. However, it will be open on weekends unless the contractor is working. ATV traffic will be detoured on Long Lake, Settlement and Lindahl Spur roads, and bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured on Long Lake Road, WIS 139 and Fay Lake Road.

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River Bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River Bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin pouring concrete at the Wolf River Bridge. Crews also will be milling the Peshtigo River Bridge and repairing areas of the deck.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Iron County

Highway: US 51

Location: County C to Iron Street

Schedule: June 10 to Sept. 12

Project ID: 1175-19-62

Project description: Crews will resurface US 51 and replace culvert pipes from County C to Iron Street in Hurley.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing culvert pipes, replacing culverts and placing temporary asphalt patches throughout the project limits. Restoration work will also begin.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Location: County B north of Antigo to County J East

Schedule: May 31 to July 16

Project ID: 1602-10-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culvertsbetween County B and County J East.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be placing centerline rumble strips, removing traffic controls and applying permanent pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a 48-by-76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be placing the guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be adjusting and repairing guardrail along the southbound US 51 lanes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect one lane of southbound US 51 to be closed from County K to the Wisconsin River from 6 a.m. Monday, July 11 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Bridge over Little Pine Creek between Hillcrest and Dotter roads

Schedule: June 15 to Aug. 17

Project ID: 9305-09-73

Project description: Crews will replace the existing structure with a bridge that will provide proper clear width and upgrade the existing guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin forming the floor of the box culvert, placing reinforcements and pouring concrete.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic at Little Pine Creek, and traffic is being detoured via County J, US 51 and County S.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107littlepinecreek/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to Aug. 19

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak and Water streets.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue work on the westbound lane of WIS 153 from 4th Street to Water Street. From Rangeline Road to Pine Street, restoration work will continue, and crews will be completing sidewalk and driveway aprons. From Novak to Pine streets, crews will be preparing the road for asphalt.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a westbound lane closure from Water to 4th streets. Traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lane and shoulder. A 12-foot width restriction will be in placeWIS 153 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 7, 2023

Project ID: 1166-04-82

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be grading and placing gravel for traffic crossover lanes in the median between the County CX and Union Pacific railroad overpasses. Later in the week crews will be grading guardrail areas in the northbound outside lane from the Columbia/Marquette County line to the WIS 23 interchange.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures, including the following, from about the County CX overpass to the County D half interchange for crossover construction through Wednesday, July 13. On Thursday and Friday, July 14 and 15, the northbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed from the Columbia/Marquette County line to the north side of the WIS 23 interchange:

The inside lanes and shoulders of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, July 11 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

The inside lanes and shoulders of southbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, July 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

The outside lane and shoulder of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Thursday, July 14 to noon Friday, July 15.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39mqt/

Oneida County

Highway: US 8

Location: Monico to Oneida County line

Schedule: June 13 to early August

Project ID: 1590-12-72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of existing roadway pavement, place new asphalt pavement, replace culvert end sections and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling, paving and placing temporary pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations throughout the length of the project.

Highway: US 45

Location: US 45, WIS 32 to Vilas County Line

Schedule: July 5 tomid-October

Project ID: 1600-28-61

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install centerline rumble strips, repair and replace existing storm sewer at spot locations, replace culvert pipes, replace curb and gutter and upgrade pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Urban US 45 (Three Lakes):

Crews will be installing temporary pedestrian accommodations, removing and replacing curb and gutter and installing storm sewer.

Rural US 45:

Crews will be replacing culvert pipes; they will then pave asphalt at the culvert replacement sites and begin restoration.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a milled roadway and lane closures controlled by flagging. One 16-foot travel lane will be maintained. A posted 9-foot width restriction will be in affect during culvert pipe replacement and storm sewer work.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work also includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39 north- and southbound Crews will be working on the bridge deck.

US 10

o Crews will be grading and removing debris and continue forming the US 10 bridge deck.

Maple Bluff Road/Old WIS 18 intersection

o Crews will be replacing traffic loops and paving on Maple Bluff Road.

Traffic impacts:

The northbound right lane on I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, July 11 to noon Friday, July 15.

The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WI 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lanes.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West US 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

West US 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East US 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B in Plover

Schedule: March 14 to Nov. 22

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project description: Crews will replacethe decks for the bridges at the I-39/Portage County B interchange in Plover and resurface the I-39 bridges over the railroad tracks just north of the interchange. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39:

Excavation crews will be working on I-39.

Crews will be installing storm sewer, laying gravel and preparing the roadway for pavement removal.

County B

Crews will continue working on electrical for the signals and over height detection system. They also will be repairing pavement on County B and installing equipment for the over-height sign.

Ramps

Crews will be installing detector loops, milling and paving and repairing the concrete joints.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect closures of the north- and southbound I-39 inside lanes approximately half a mile north and south of the I-39 and County B interchange.

Motorists can expect closures of the east- and westbound County B outside lanes approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39.

Motorists can expect the southbound I-39 on- and off-ramp to be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday at the County B interchange in Plover.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalk and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue placing concrete pavement for the new southbound lanes. Crews also will begin placing the concrete pavement shoulder, curb and gutter along the new southbound lanes.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

MacArthur Way is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: I-39

Location: I-39, County X to Marathon County line

Schedule: July 5 to mid-August

Project ID: 1166-00-81

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place placing new asphalt pavement on I-39 and the on- and off-ramps at the County DB interchange. Crews will also be cleaning culvert pipes, repairing pipe separation and replacing guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be cutting the asphalt shoulder to prepare for drains, installing erosion control and performing restoration work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure on northbound I-39.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8, railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will be preparing the deck for work and building the barrier wall.

Railroad bridge: Crews will be preparing the deck for work.

South Fork Flambeau River Bridge: Crews will be preparing the deck for work.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: US 8 to Woods Creek Road

Schedule: June 20 to Aug. 8

Project ID: 1610-44-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement, replace two culverts, curb and gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing curb and sidewalk from east of WIS 13 to Fifield; patching pavement at the culvert location; installing curb and gutter on the east side of WIS 13 in Fifield; installing new curb ramps at Balsam and Pine streets; and landscaping.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane. Traffic will be shifted west from Spruce Street to WIS 70 with a maximum width of 12 feet in both directions.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 13 in Price County, 5th Street North to Ashland County line

Schedule: July 8 to July 29

Project ID: 1610-39-60

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt and pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and paving.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures controlled by flagging.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Marathon County line to US 45

Schedule: June 6 to late July

Project ID: 6108-02-60

Project description: Crews will be removing a portion of the asphalt pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, adding centerline rumble strips, replacing nine culverts, replacing guardrail at the South Fork Embarrass River Bridge, placing epoxy pavement marking and removing an old bridge over Tiger Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish restoring slopes, place centerline rumble strips and install pavement markings.

Traffic impacts for next week:

WIS 153 is closed, but access is being maintained to homes and businesses in the work zone. The signed detour for through traffic will use WIS 49, WIS 29 and US 45. Local traffic will encounter flagging operations and a closure at Tiger Creek to facilitate culvert replacements.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153shawano/

Highway: WIS 156

Location: WIS 156 Bridge over Herman Creek

Schedule: June 16 to late August

Project ID: 6580-10-71

Project description: Crews will remove the existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert. Additional work will include reconstructing about 300 feet of road above the culvert, widening shoulders and extending shoulder slopes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will start forming the floor and aprons for the box culvert, installing reinforcing steel and pouring concrete for support and culvert walls.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 156 is closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. The detour is WIS 47 between Briarton and Bonduel to WIS 29 between Bonduel and Angelica to WIS 55 between Angelica and Rose Lawn.

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County H to US 45, Eagle River

Schedule: May 2 to July 15

Project ID: 9080-14-72

Project description: Crews will remove and replace asphalt, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk and pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be finalizing items and performing cleanup.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures controlled by flagging.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70vilas/

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River, town of Arbor Vitae

Schedule: March 28 to July 25

Project ID: 1170-20-61

Project description: Crews will remove and replace the Trout River culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue working on the deck and begin cleanup.

Traffic impacts: US 51 is open, but motorists will encounter temporary signals and staged construction. A 12-foot width restriction is in place with posted advanced warnings at the intersection of US 51 and WIS 47 in Minocqua and US 51 and WIS 47 in Manitowish.

Trout River access: A temporary, signed portage route is in place to maintain access to the Trout River.

Highway: US 45

Location: Oneida County line and WIS 70

Schedule: May 31 to July 29

Project ID: 1600-28-70

Project description: Crews will replace culvert pipes and resurface the highway.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving at intersections and driveways, installing shoulder gravel and placing temporary pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations. One 16-foot travel lane will be always maintained. All intersecting roads will remain open to traffic.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 49 (NEW)

Location: WIS 49, Depot Street to the south intersection of WIS 161

Schedule: July 11 to Sept. 2

Project ID: 6270-00-63

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt and widen the existing 11-foot travel lanes and variable width shoulder to 12-foot lanes with centerline rumble strips and 3-foot paved shoulders from North Main Street in Scandinavia to County B East. Other improvements include replacing pedestrian curb ramps that don’t meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards, replacing the sidewalk and curb ramps from Division Street to Ellefson Street in Iola and replacing the guardrail near Depot Street in Scandinavia.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin installing erosion control and replacing curb and gutter and curb ramps.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to July 15

Project ID: 6170-00-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the concrete pavement, repair concrete pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete intersection work at I-39 northbound off-ramp at County CH and Madison Street and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be placing pavement markings and cleaning storm sewer. They also will install rumble strips on WIS 21 from 4th to Burr Oak lanes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations.

The northbound I-39 off-ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14. Traffic will be detoured via the County V exit, I-39 southbound and the WIS 21 southbound exit ramp.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis213rdtomadison/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project ID: 1166-07-79

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue milling and paving the driving lane and outside shoulder from Buttercup Avenue to the south project limits. The paving crew also will start paving the passing lane at the north end of the project.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum width of 12 feet.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue north of Coloma

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project ID: 1166-08-79

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Pavement replacement will occur at the Czech Avenue and County CH bridge approaches. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue placing the gravel shoulder and installing new guardrail. Crews also will be working on replacing the north approach slab at the Czech Avenue structure.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbwaushara/

Wood County

Highway: WIS 173

Location: WIS 173, Juneau County line to WIS 80

Schedule: July 7 to Aug. 12

Project ID: 7020-00-71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, recycle the pavement, and then pave new asphalt pavement. In addition, they will replace a culvert and upgrade substandard guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will be staking out the culvert; installing erosion control and culvert pipes; preparing the roadway for pavement removal; and patching the roadway over the culvert pipes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging, except during culvert replacement. That work will require a three-day detour from Tuesday to Thursday, July 12 to July 14, via WIS 21 and WIS 80. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Highway: WIS 173 (NEW)

Location: WIS 173, County G North to WIS 73

Schedule: July 11 to Oct. 6

Project ID: 6933-00-76

Project description: Crews will be removing the top two inches of asphalt pavement and replacing it with two inches of new asphalt; sidewalk curb ramps will be replaced at the intersections; and the railroad crossings will be replaced between Garrison Avenue and Patton Avenue.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin setting up traffic control devices, installing erosion control items and removing and replacing pedestrian curb ramps from Waterworks Road to WIS 73 along WIS 173

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter intermittent flagging operations based on construction operations within the project limits. Portions of sidewalk will be closed during construction. Signing will be provided to direct pedestrian traffic to alternate routes.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region:

