Repairing Sun Damaged Skin from the Summer

Summer is short here in Wisconsin

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

We all try to enjoy it while we can, but the hot summer sun can take a toll on our skin. The Skin Cancer Foundation estimates that 90 percent of skin aging is caused by the sun. Some damage we can see right away and some we can’t see quite yet and causes us to age quicker over time.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), skin damage, or oxidative stress to the skin cells, caused by the sun can also lead to wrinkles, age spots/discoloration, and loose skin due to loss of collagen and elasticity. Over the summer, the build-up of dead skin cells can noticeably change the appearance of our skin.

“Using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing is the first line of defense, but it isn’t always enough to prevent sun damage,” says Katrina Mattek, physician assistant at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. “Thankfully, there are many ways to help repair and rejuvenate your skin after the summer months. Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics offers many solutions for sun damaged skin.”

Aspirus and AAD suggest the following tips to help repair your skin this fall:

Get started on a basic skin care routine . Washing your face twice daily, using an exfoliating product and a toner can significantly improve your skin appearance and health.

. Washing your face twice daily, using an exfoliating product and a toner can significantly improve your skin appearance and health. To combat oxidative stress from the sun, an antioxidant Vitamin C product can help repair damaged skin and prevent future damage. Vitamin C can help brighten skin, even out discoloration, and boost collagen.

can help repair damaged skin and prevent future damage. Vitamin C can help brighten skin, even out discoloration, and boost collagen. Exfoliate and rejuvenate skin with in-office procedures such as chemical peels and dermal-infusion treatments.

“We offer both procedures and as well as medical grade skincare products at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and can help you decide on the best treatment for your skin,” says Katrina. “It’s the perfect way to shed the summer damage and head into the colder months with a ‘clean slate.”

For more information about the in-office procedures or skincare products available at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, visit www.aspirus.org/plastic-surgery or call 715.870.2162