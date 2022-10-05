Antigo Greater Insurance Service Office honored at Recent Corporate Meeting

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Sherri (Grams) Gjermo, President of Greater Insurance Service Corporation, Cottage Grove, WI recently honored the Antigo office for sales, exceptional customer service, and overall staff involvement with the agency and co-workers.

Greater Insurance Service (GIS) has multiple offices throughout the State of Wisconsin and offers individual and group health, life, Medicare products, personal auto, home, farm, umbrella and commercial insurance.

During the corporate annual meeting, Sherri honored the Antigo office which consists of Cheryl Rickert, Branch Manager/Agent, Renee Heiny, Customer Service Representative and Josh Guenthner, Independent Agent with the agency overall “Agency of the Year”. Rickert was honored with “Employee of the Year” and Guenthner was honored with “Agent of the Year”.