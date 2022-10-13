Elcho School Participates in the 2022 Great Lakes Apple Crunch

They celebrated National Farm to School Month by collectively purchasing and crunching into locally and regionally grown apples at NOON on Thursday, October 13th, 2022

NATASHA WINKLER

Anyone across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio could register to Crunch in 2022! K-12 schools, early care and education sites, hospitals, colleges and universities, farms, state and local agencies, non-profit organizations, local businesses, groups, and even households could register to Crunch in 2022.

The Great Lakes Apple Crunch encourages crunching on locally produced apples from a socially distanced classroom, the apple orchard, on Zoom, the school garden, home, or any safe and creative place.

The concept was to join forces and meet the HUGE goal of 1.2 MILLION CRUNCHES in 2022!

Elcho School District has already joined forced with Wilson Creek Orchard to provide locally sourced fresh apples for students this year. On “Crunch Day” they served sliced honey crisp apples with lunch so students and staff could be counted towards that lofty goal.

Together this effort supports local orchards and students in a variety of positive impactful ways.