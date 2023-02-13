The 2023 Langlade Countywide Snowmobile Ride was A Huge Success!

LINDA GRALL

On Saturday, January 28th 1,000 plus snowmobilers were fortunate to be able to gather for the annual

Langlade County Snowmobile Countywide Ride which was put on by the Langlade County Snowmobile

Council and hosted at the Lily Sno-Birds Clubhouse.

The fun filled day was comprised of longtime friends and family coming together from all parts of the

state to reminisce and support the Langlade County Snowmobile Council and the Lily Sno-Birds. Many

raffles were held and free food and refreshments were provided. All of the raffle prizes were donated by

our ten area snowmobile clubs, many generous businesses, and other supportive individuals. We had

some of our food donated and we had a very generous donation from Pepsi Products that helped provide our pizza, soda, and water. Our wonderful members of the Lily Sno-Birds made the other delicious food that was provided for this event.

The day ended by helping our Lily Sno-Birds raise approximately $600.00 to go towards their well fund.

The Lily Clubhouse is a member-owned establishment that was forced to replace their well a month

before this ride-in event. If you would like to assist Lily Sno-Birds with their Well Fund, you may go on

their Facebook page for further information.

This awesome event would not have been possible without all of the hardworking and dedicated

volunteers and donors that helped make this event one of the most successful and record-breaking events that we have had in the last forty-one years! The turnout that we had is a true testament to how much the snowmobile community appreciates our amazing County of Trails here in Langlade County!

(All images taken by Linda Grall)