Aspirus Honors Organ Donors and the Lives they Save during National Donate Life Month

ASPIRUS HEALTH

To honor organ, tissue, and eye donors and their loved ones, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) raised the Donate Life flag on Monday, April 10.

Aspirus staff gathered at the AWH flagpole area at 1:08 p.m. where organizers placed painted stones around the facility to recognize everyone whose sacrifice helped save a life.

The time 1:08 p.m. signifies one organ donor can save eight lives, tissue donors can help 75+, and eye donors save two recipients.

“We are honoring donation heroes and signaling our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people who need a second chance at life will get one by raising the Donate Life flag at AWH,” said Jeff Wicklander, SVP & Aspirus Wausau Hospital President. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t registered as a donor to do so today, and then share your lifesaving decision with your friends and family.”

Currently, there are more than 100,000 men, women and children awaiting organ transplants in the United States, according to Donate Life America. Unfortunately, not all these people will receive a second chance at life.

At AWH in 2022, there were 25 tissue donor heroes, 11 organ donor heroes, 39 organs transplanted enhancing 1875 lives.

There were also 37 eye donors helping 74 people restore their sight.

Nationally, more than 10,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.

More than 42,000 organ transplants from 21,300 donors brought new lift to patients and their families in 2022.

More than 85,600 corneal transplants help to restore sight each year.

More than 2.5 million tissue transplants heal lives each year.

More than 170 million people are registered organ, eye and tissue donors.

Aspirus hospitals at Plover, Stevens Point and Riverview (Wisconsin Rapids) also held flag-raising ceremonies at 1:08 p.m.

Aspirus encourages residents in the communities it serves to give hope and help save lives by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at organdonor.gov, in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app, or at the Wisconsin DMV. To those who have already registered their donation decision, thank you! Help continue to save lives by sharing the Donate Life message, educating others about the need and how their generosity can help save and heal lives.