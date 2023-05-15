Local Donation

MAC Home in Merrill, a warming center & transitional living facility serving Lincoln & surrounding counties, would like to thank FLEET FARM ANTIGO for their generous donation they recently received.

Fleet Farm located at 2511 Neva Road in Antigo WI collects donations to help support local veterans and others in the community in their Annual Make A Difference Event held March 17 – 31, 2023. This year Fleet Farm chose MAC Home to be the recipient of all the donations collected during this event.

Over 40 boxes of cleaning supplies, hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towel, and non-perishable food items were collected and picked up by Theresa Anthoney, Executive Director of MAC Home. Fleet Farm employees were overjoyed with the community support they received from this year’s event and stated that this is by far the best outcome they have had for the Make A Difference event. MAC Home is a five chair warming center that accepts adults needing shelter nightly between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

They provide shower facilities, laundry facilities, and a fully stocked kitchen for those staying there to use. People must leave by 8:00 am from the warming center. MAC Home also has a transitional living area on the second level for adults and families. The transitional living area has four bedrooms with three beds in each room. People can live in the transitional living area for 30, 60, or 90 days depending on their goals. MAC Home services Lincoln, Langlade, Oneida, Marathon, and Taylor Counties. MAC Home was honored to be chosen as the recipient of this donation.