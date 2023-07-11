Horsepower with a capitol H!

Horsepower abounds at the Summer School Program at Black Hawk Hill on Hwy 45 South in Antigo.

Black Hawk Hill Horse Park partners with the Antigo School District and together youth grades 3-6 participate in a 4 Day horse program. Students learn teamwork and leadership skills while also learning about the environment on pasture walks, hikes in the woods, how to lead a horse, controlled riding, art, crafts and team equine tasks, including cleaning horse stalls and sweeping the barn.

This was the third year of the program and an off shoot of the Equine Assisted Learning Program McKenzie Novy Glenetske started in 2015. Shaughn Novy owner of Black Hawk Hill Horse Park and Antigo School District Teacher Miss Loose and Social Worker Miss Mohr have lead the program the last couple of years and have seen the youth learn about a slew of positive skills through focusing on how horses communicate with body, verbal language and hoof movement. The kids start to understand horse handling and horse behavior as these skills can be enhanced or developed with explaining horse behavior in ways they understand.

These awareness and consideration skills can translate into being more aware of how people communicate. This helps the kids develop communication skills, build trust relationships and take others perspectives into consideration. Teaching riding skills can help with confidence and Black Hawk Hill Horse Park Beginner riding program includes mounting and dismounting, walking your horse at halter, stopping your horse at halter, riding at a walk, circle, turn, and stop. Students also learned how to groom horses properly and how to safely approach the horse, along with learning basic equine equipment and care.

This year’s theme was: “If you want it, work for it.”, which was very well received when a horse ride was the end result.

Fun Learning is practiced at Black Hawk Hill and as proof here are a few quotes from the students themselves:

Rylan: “It was the funnest thing I’ve done so far this summer”

Oliver: “I love when we do art projects”

Kenya: “I liked riding Blue”

Jakariana: “I liked riding the horses”

Lauren: “it was so fun every day and I’m glad I got to come. I’m glad that I spent part of my summer doing this. I loved everything but if I had to choose which activity I liked most it would probably be riding Blue. I am so glad I got to come.”

Ben: “I liked riding the horses and doing the activities”

Parker: “I liked giving Blue a bath”

Carson: “I loved riding horses I had a good time doing the rodeo, it was a great week I would love to do it next year”

Black Hawk Hill is teaching leadership and teamwork using horses and the love of animals to understand communication and behavior. This program is helping enhance children’s love for animals and horse while learning and exercising communication skills. If you have a youth that may be interested watch for sign up at the Parks and Rec site starting next April. To learn more about Black Hawk Hill go to Blackhawkhill.org