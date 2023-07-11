City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you have children who are safe around firearms, remember that their friends may not be as educated.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Friday, June 30th

Officers received report that a resident found some trash near their vehicle on Virgina St. but noticed a jacket in the shrubs with credit cards in several people’s names.

During a traffic stop near Superior & Willard Ave. a person on an electric bike crashed and flipped over their handle bars, hitting their head on the ground. EMS was called.

Monday, July 3rd

Officers spoke with some juveniles around 3am about being our passed curfew. Officer first reported they were running from him but the subjects later stated they weren’t running from him but rather just chasing each other.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Friday, June 30th

Officers stopped a suspicious person near State Rd. 64 & N Langlade Rd. Reported stated a male walking in the road with no shoes.

Officers responded to a domestic call near Turtle Lake Rd. when caller stated she just got beat up again. Caller stated she was aware the police were coming and stated she “wasn’t going to hide him anymore.” However, once on scene officers were unable to locate the subject “felon with a firearm”.

Officers received a disorderly conduct call when a caller reported that their intoxicated neighbors near Lloyd Creek Rd., came over and would not leave. Caller stated they said they were going to light off fireworks even though they were told they could not.

Saturday, July 1st

Officers received a call about a convertible mustang driving near State rd. 45 & Bagley Ln., that had a young child in the back. Caller stated the child was in a car seat but they also had their hands in the air and caller was concerned the child may not be able to breathe.

Officers stopped behind a vehicle that was pulled over near State Rd. 55 & Cty. Rd. A. Officers reported the passenger was puking outside the vehicle while holding a beer. Officers report all drivers were sober.

A anon caller reported someone driving 100mph or more near State Rd. 45 & W Bear Lake Rd.

Cows and people were in the road near State Rd. 64 & Flak Rd. By the time officers arrived all the cows were back in there pen.

Officers took one subject into custody near State Rd. 45 & Cty. Rd X after a caller reported an intoxicated driver crossing the center line and swerving onto the shoulder.

Officers received a traffic complaint of a white Camero near State Rd. 64 & Sherry Rd., caller reported vehicle had to be going over 100mph on Hwy 64.

Sunday, July 2nd

Officers received a call from a distraught female stating after an argument her boyfriend told her to get out the vehicle and then drove away. Female stated she did not know where she was and did not have any of her things besides her phone.

Tuesday, July 4th

Officers responded to a domestic call when a female was dropped off near N Lake Ln. & Marathon Dr. Reportedly the husband dropped her off and left with all her belongings after they were arguing. Officers were able stop the vehicle and retrieve her belongings and took female to a safe location.

Officers responded to a possible theft when a resident reported several items including a riding lawnmower and a generator, missing near Elton South Rd.

Officers responded to an accident with injuries near Western Ave. & 5th Ave. when a driver failed to yield right of way and struck a farm truck. Driver to receive multiple citations, including one for refusing to identify himself.

Officers made a traffic stop near State Rd. 45 & Cty. Rd. T after a caller reported 2 vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers spoke to a resident near Koepenick Rd. when he reported a domestic situation. He told officers after a verbal argument the other party locked him out of the house and told him to sleep in the garage.