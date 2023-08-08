Gov. Evers Announces More Than $20 Million in Grants

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Gov. Tony Evers today announced the award of more than $20 million in grants to 21 municipalities across Wisconsin to fund public improvement projects. The Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities (CDBG–PF) grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) for critical public infrastructure projects in low- to moderate-income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state. Projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and community facilities.



“From Antigo to Wheeler, these pivotal projects will help our communities build for the future, improve public services, and provide family-sustaining jobs,” said Gov. Evers. “We’re continuing our work to build the infrastructure we need to support a 21st-century workforce and 21st-century economy in communities across our state. With these latest grants, we’re proud to invest in public safety and other critical improvement projects to help enhance the lives of Wisconsinites every day.”



Communities receiving a combined $20,088,469 in grants include: City of Antigo – $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements City of Barron – $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements Village of Bloomington – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements Village of Dresser – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements Village of Ferryville – $1,000,000 for lift station and sanitary sewer improvements Town of Fremont – $1,000,000 for a new fire station and community center Village of Granton – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements City of Hayward – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements City of Hurley – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements City of Juneau – $988,936 for utility infrastructure improvements Village of LaFarge – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements City of Ladysmith – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements Village of Livingston – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements Village of Mount Sterling – $621,333 for sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvement City of Park Falls – $1,000,000 for development of a downtown plaza City of Shawano – $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements Town of Silver Cliff – $1,000,000 for a new fire station City of Stanley – $478,200 for utility and infrastructure improvements City of Washburn – $1,000,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements Village of West Baraboo – $1,000,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements Village of Wheeler – $1,000,000 for new water well and existing well improvements.



“This latest round of investments will provide much-needed repairs and improvements, make it possible for residents to get to work safely and stay healthy, and for communities to be able to build new fire stations and facilities,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “The CDBG-PF grant program is critical for our smaller communities and will help us build for the future.”



Wisconsin receives Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and distributes those funds toward public facility, housing, and economic development projects that benefit individuals with low to moderate incomes. A total of $31,605,549 in match funding from applicants will be leveraged with the CDBG–PF 2023 awards.



DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources administers Wisconsin’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program. More information is available on the DOA website.