Antigo Chiropractors to Travel to Germany to Support Team USA Athletes Competing in Thorpe Cup

Dr. Curt and Dr. Grant Draeger use exclusive sports therapy to help athletes achieve peak performance and speed recovery from injury.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Dr. Curt and Dr. Grant Draeger, owners of Integrated Pain Solutions in Antigo, Wisconsin, are traveling to Germany to treat Team USA athletes participating in the Thorpe Cup, a decathlon and heptathlon competition between the United States and Germany. The event is set to take place in Marburg, Germany from August 12-13.

Invited by Team USA members in recognition of their own remarkable track record, the Draegers have been the leading chiropractors for U.S. athletes in decathlon and heptathlon since 2004. Dr. Curt Draeger’s contributions date back to Olympic Games in Beijing, Athens, London, and Rio, and he anticipates being the treating doctor at next year’s Paris Games.

The Draegers’ unique approach combines advanced chiropractic techniques with high-intensity laser therapy. Their proprietary 500-watt therapeutic laser -developed and refined by Dr. Curt Draeger, accesses areas beyond the reach of traditional massage and chiropractic treatment. This pioneering technology employs concentrated light pulses to stimulate the healing metabolism in cells and soften scar tissue, thereby decreasing pain and enhancing mobility. The technique is proven to expedite athletes’ healing substantially and is used to help professional athletes heal from gruesome injury and/or prevent injury from occurring.

The Draegers are honored any time they can provide aid to world-class athletes but find it equally rewarding when these same innovative therapies are extended to chronic pain patients at Integrated Pain Solutions.

“Whether we’re treating professional athletes or our patients back home, our goal to enhance health and wellbeing doesn’t change,” said Dr. Curt Draeger. “The opportunity to utilize our expertise to help someone reclaim their life from chronic pain is just as rewarding as supporting an athlete on their journey to the Olympic Games.”