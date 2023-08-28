Antigo High School 63rd Reunion

Submitted by Angie Benishek

AHS Class of 1960 celebrated the 63rd reunion on Aug. 11th at North Star’s Banquet Hall. There were 49 attending and of those 32 were classmates. The furthest traveling was from Overland Park, Kansas.

We enjoyed a noon banquet lunch ordered through Brian Mattmiller, prepared by his very capable kitchen staff along with very tasty desserts.

A few friends were celebrating birthdays & wedding anniversaries. Some jokes were shared along with many stories as people moved around table to table, greeting old and new friends.

Somehow the years faded away and the feelings became more recent, sharing about favorite chapters in our lives and remembering those who passed.

The reminder for everyone, our noon annual reunion will be held Aug. 9, 2024. This gives us a goal that we promised to keep and to look forward to in the meantime.