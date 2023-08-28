Antigo High School New Head Cross Country Coach: Ingrid Busse

My name is Ingrid Busse and I have been a special education teacher at the high school for the past three years. In the past I have run numerous 5K races and one half marathon. Last year I coached middle school track and loved it .I feel very passionate about running. I am looking forward to helping grow our cross country team by creating a positive team culture. We have a great cross country team this year. I am excited to challenge them and see them grow.