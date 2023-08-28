Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedHigh School SportsLocal
FeaturedAntigo High School New Head Cross Country Coach: Ingrid Busse

Antigo High School New Head Cross Country Coach: Ingrid Busse

By Natasha Winkler
August 28, 2023
0
0

My name is Ingrid Busse and I have been a special education teacher at the high school for the past three years. In the past I have run numerous 5K races and one half marathon. Last year I coached middle school track and loved it .I feel very passionate about running. I am looking forward to helping grow our cross country team by creating a positive team culture. We have a great cross country team this year.  I am excited to challenge them and see them grow.

Tagsantigo High Schhol
Previous Article

Antigo High School 63rd Reunion

Next Article

Aspirus Breast Milk Program Helps Feed Babies

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.