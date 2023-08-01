Salvation Army Meets Local Emergency Needs

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

When asked “Why do you wear those crazy costumes?” Cavan Kelly is quick to respond, “Everyone asks just that, giving me an opportunity to tell them how Salvation Army donations made locally, stay in the community to meet emergency needs”.

Kelly, who also participates in theater productions locally, in Rhinelander and Wausau has a vast wardrobe closet filled with costumes to fit nearly every event, helping Langlade County continue leading rural Wisconsin in per capita giving to fund local Salvation Army needs. Kelly and all the volunteers who help collect donations and the donors are building on the program developed by his father Bill Kelly, who died this past year. Kelly hopes to collect $5,000 in donations during the Christmas in July campaign, with help from the anonymous donor, Lakeside Pharmacy/grocery and its employees.

Wanda Seis, Lakeside checkout clerk can attest first hand to the value of Salvation Army because she and her disabled husband were not able to pay utility bills at one time and Salvation Army provided vouchers to keep their home warm and electricity on. Seis is proud to help promote and accept donations at Lakeside to support other families with emergency needs. Because of her personal experience with Salvation Army, Seis has been able to direct other families with emergency needs to local Salvation Army voucher writers.

Lakeside Pharmacy began the matching donation program a number of years ago and in addition to doing a match in December, they are offering the use of their store to other donors, like the current anonymous donor to encourage their customers to support Salvation Army programs. They are aware that if local families need help with utility bills, temporary lodging, medicine or transportation, they can contact AVAIL, Faith United Church, Police/Sheriff Dept or Aspirus Hospital for vouchers, funded by local donations.

Donations in Langlade County have surpassed $100,000 for the past number of years, prompting regional Salvation Army representatives to consider Langlade County for a permanent office staffed to help meet emergency needs and continue the results achieved by the Kelly family and all the volunteers who helped raise needed funds.

Image: Lakeside Pharmacy & Grocery clerk Wanda Seis and Langlade County Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Cavan Kelly accepted donations through Friday, July 21st at Lakeside. All donations made by Friday were matched by an anonymous donor, up to $2,000.