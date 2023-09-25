2023 Wisconsin Century & Sesquicentennial Farm Salute

Farm families celebrate longevity of their farming operations at Wisconsin State Fair

NATASHA WINKLER

According to the Wisconsin State Fair, the Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. There are currently about 10,000 Century Farms dotting the Badger State. The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored over 980 properties.

The Koss Farm has been in the Koss family for 3 generations. Tony Koss shares that the farm was purchased by his grandparents in 1923 as they were making their way to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to farm.

The two brothers, traveling by train, stopped in Deerbrook for the night. Where just by chance, or fate, locals told them about a farm for sale “just around the corner.” After taking a look, they decided to travel no further and settled in to establish a milking herd and raised potatoes – as well as 7 more children! They paid only $6,500 for 160 acres.

It originally began as a potato and dairy farm before becoming exclusively dairy in 1959.

81 properties were recognized this year, joining the 9,898 farms already honored since the program began in 1948. Congratulations to the Koss Family carrying on this legacy.