What Matters?

Dear Reader,

Remember those events back in high school – sports, homecoming, prom, the musical? It was a big deal back then. And now?

Remember those happenings back in college – football games, parties, concerts, road trips? More big deals back in the day. And now?

You ran the gauntlet of life with all the challenges, barriers and naysayers. So, here you are.

At last you can recalibrate from this place and time you have gotten to and move forward, with the realization that the big stuff from once-upon-a-time is now minuscule. It no longer even exists, except in memory. Why? Because in a world of rational perspective and the ability to take the long view, things take on their proper significance – or insignificance.

But there are eternal values that we can touch, if only briefly. There can be joy in every moment if we so choose. It is joy that makes any single instant into an eternal experience of love.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher