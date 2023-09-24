Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FoodLocal
FoodAntigo Farmers Market

Antigo Farmers Market

By Natasha Winkler
September 24, 2023
0
0
pile of assorted varieties of fruits and vegetables

Vicky Adamski – President

The last “Antigo Farmers Market” of the season will be held on Saturday, September 30, at the Heinzen Pavilion, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon.  The market has fresh vegetables, bakery of many varieties, maple syrup, plants, artisans, pumpkins and flowers.  To help the market to continue, silent auction baskets will be available to bid on, provided by the Market Board members, Market Manager, and some of the local vendors.  We thank our patrons and everyone that has continued to visit and support our market and vendors.

Previous Article

Repairing Sun Damaged Skin from the Summer

Next Article

What Matters?

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.