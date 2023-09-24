Vicky Adamski – President

The last “Antigo Farmers Market” of the season will be held on Saturday, September 30, at the Heinzen Pavilion, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. The market has fresh vegetables, bakery of many varieties, maple syrup, plants, artisans, pumpkins and flowers. To help the market to continue, silent auction baskets will be available to bid on, provided by the Market Board members, Market Manager, and some of the local vendors. We thank our patrons and everyone that has continued to visit and support our market and vendors.