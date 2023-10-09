Calvary Lutheran church quilters were honored recently during Sunday, Oct. 1st service

Pastor Jennifer Sosinski: Kindred Lutheran Parish

The sanctuary was filled with 153 quilts, 150 school, 150 personal care kits, and 19 fabric kits, a record amount! Calvary recognized the dedicated quilters by presenting them with quilt and kit infinity pins from Lutheran World Relief.

For four generations ELCA Lutherans have provided over 27 million quilts and countless kits of care that have made their way throughout the world. The quilts and kits provide help and comfort in times of crisis and hardship both nationally and internationally. Calvary also donates quilts to AVAIL in Antigo. Pastor Jennifer Sosinski provided a prayer of blessing for the quilts and kids and thankfulness for the dedication and faithfulness of the quilting group.

“It’s amazing what can be accomplished when kind people with good hearts set out to make a difference! I am overflowing with joy at the wonderful things my parishioners have done to love and care for others.”