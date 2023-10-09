GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club hosting its 47th Annual Craft & Trade Show

An Annual highlight of fall that draws hundreds from throughout the Northwoods.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Saturday October 21st 9am-3pm in the multipurpose building at the Langlade Co. Fairgrounds. Admission will be $2 at the door or $1 with the donation of a non-perishable food item (donated to the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry). Children 10 and under are free.

The show will feature 142 spaces occupied with unique crafters & vendors. They will be displaying handmade decoration, baby quilts, mittens, jewelry, flavor dips, Tupperware, Rada knives, Norwex, Mary Kay, refurbished furniture, yard items, bard wood items, fishing items, wooden toys, Fall & Holiday decorations. In addition to many other items for purchase there will also be a dog whisperer and an author present.

To top it all off, there will also be a bake sale with homemade candies, food & refreshments and even a raffle. Raffle tickets are available at CoVantage Credit Union, Antigo/Langlade Chamber of Commerce or from GFWC Jr. Woman’s Club members, and of course at the show.

This event is the largest fundraiser for GFWC Antigo Jr. Woman’s Club. This past year the club donated $9,875 back to organizations throughout the Langlade County area.

GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club was established in 1971, members are women of all ages, who have a passion for community service & volunteerism.

Image: Left to Right

Jeanne Tatro, Jan Meyer, Vikki Carbonari, Betty Cross, Janice Jorgensen, Melodye Koles