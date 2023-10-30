DHS Awards Funding to Law Enforcement Agencies Working to Address the Opioid Epidemic

Application period still open for additional grant dollars

DEPT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has awarded grants to six law enforcement agencies to support their work addressing the opioid epidemic in our state. The Buffalo, Columbia, Eau Claire, Marathon, and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Village of Cottage Grove Police Department will receive funds to support community drug disposal programs, programs that keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail, medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder education and awareness training for staff, and treatment for incarcerated people with an opioid use disorder.

“This funding is critically important as we continue to support those on the front lines of Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic and local prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “It allows law enforcement to prioritize harm reduction, protect the safety and well-being of families in communities across our state, and compassionately help those who are struggling with substance use.”

“Law enforcement agencies are key partners in our efforts to build strong communities,” said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson. “With these grants, we’re giving them resources to advance our shared goals of improving the quality of life for the people and communities we serve by promoting hope, health, and healing.”