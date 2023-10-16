State Opioid Response (SOR) Project

The Langlade County Health Department wraps up State Opioid Response Grant work

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Langlade County Health Department has completed the work that was funded by the State

Opioid Response Grant Wisconsin received as a result of the class action law suit of the pharmaceutical companies. The Alliance for Wisconsin Youth Prevention along with Marshfield Clinic Research Institute awarded $10,000 to the Langlade County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Use Prevention to help fund education and prevention of opioid and stimulant misuse.

This project provided funding for locked medication bags and postage paid mail in drug disposal bags along with education to help with our community’s opioid diversion and misuse. “It is important for us at the Langlade County Health Department to provide education on safe storage and disposal of opioid pain medication and other controlled substances,” says Donna Wiegert a Public Health Nurse at the Langlade County Health Department. “With help from our community partners, we were able to provide 583 disposal bags and 77 locked bags. Education on safe medication storage and disposal was provided to over 6000 residents of Langlade County and our neighboring communities.” She adds.

The Antigo Police Department has a 24/7 drop box for your convenience to dispose of no longer needed or expired prescription medication including prescription pain medication. For information on medication storage and disposal, visit the Langlade County Health Department web page.