Langlade County Health Department Launches new “Fresh Flavors” Program

The Langlade County Health Department is happy to announce the offering of its new program “Fresh Flavors.” This program was developed as the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) identified healthy living/active lifestyles a priority in improving our community’s health.

The program was offered to all of the grocery stores throughout the county. So far, there is 4 participating stores:

• Lafaro’s Fresh Market

• Lakeside Market

• Pick N Save

• North Trail Store in Elcho

Last week, the health department put out large stands titled “Fresh Flavors” with free recipe cards in them. Each month, the Langlade County Health Department will provide 4 recipe cards as well as 1 food safety/storage card that will highlight one fruit and one vegetable.

According to the 2023 County Health Rankings, 36% of adults in Langlade County are obese. The goal of this program is to teach community members healthy and nutritious ways to make meals and snacks and how to make healthier choices when grocery shopping. “Our goal is that over time, we see the rate of obesity in our community decline, but also that everyone has access to healthy foods and knows how to prepare and store them,” says Kendall Kuenzli, Community Health Specialist, Langlade County Health Department.